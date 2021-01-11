The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a plastic back and comes with a 'Haze and Matt' design, with triple rear cameras arranged in a rectangular camera module. At the bottom part, there is a Samsung branding.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y20A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Vivo Y20A. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Tecno Spark 6 Go vs Vivo Y20A - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y20A is 6.51-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Vivo Y20A has a screen resolution of Full HD+. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Oppo A15s - Check Out Latest Budget Phones Comparison with Price and Specifications

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Vivo Y20A is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Vivo Y20A of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2021, AirPods Pro 2 launch expected in April: Report

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20A of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Vivo Y20A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439.