Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Xiaomi Redmi 9. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begins tomorrow: How to book, offers

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 is 6.53 – inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a screen resolution of HD+. Also Read - Scary! WhatsApp groups were available on Google search

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Xiaomi Redmi 9 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 4GB + 64GB RAM and is priced at 8999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Vivo Y20 - Specifications Compared, Price, Camera, and Other Features

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 13 MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 5000mah.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35.