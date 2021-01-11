Intro-Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. Whereas, the Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with powerful features. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Realme Narzo 20 vs Realme Narzo 20A - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is 6.53-inch. The screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is 6.53 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a screen resolution of 2340×1080.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 13MP+ 8MP+ 5MP+ 2MP camera. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has 8MP main Camera lens. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 5020 mah. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has battery capacity of 6000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is powered by Media Tek Helio G80. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.