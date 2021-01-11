Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Xiaomi Redmi 9A. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Poco M2 - Head to Head Comparison of Price and Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9A is 16.58cm(6.53) HD+ Display. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Realme Narzo 20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Xiaomi Redmi 9A is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 2GB+32GB RAM and is priced at 6799. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Realme Narzo 20 vs Realme Narzo 20A - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 13 MP Rear Camera camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has 5MP selfie camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 5020mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is powered by MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor.