comscore Samsung Galaxy M04 with a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 chipset
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M04 4gb Ram 5000 Mah Battery Debut India Price
News

Samsung Galaxy M04 with 4GB RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery to debut in India soon

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M04 is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and Helio G35 chipset.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy M04 is likely to be the rebranded version of Galaxy A04e.
  • Galaxy M04 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.
  • The upcoming phone might come with a dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mA battery.
Untitled design - 2022-11-15T132940.237

Samsung Galaxy A04E

Samsung is set to launch a new budget M-series smartphone in India called Galaxy M04. Although the launch date of the handset is not yet announced, but its support page is now live on the official website. Hence, it is safe to assume that the India launch of Galaxy M04 is imminent. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 get stable One UI 5.0: See what's new

The support page has revealed the model number of the handset and hinted that it might be a rebranded version of Galaxy A04e. As per the support page, the smartphone comes with the model number SM-M045F. For the unversed, Samsung Galaxy A04e was launched in select markets earlier this year. In addition to the support page, the user manual of the handset has also gone live on the company’s official India website. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top deals here

samsung

Samsung Galaxy M04 support page

Samsung Galaxy M04 expected specifications

If Samsung Galaxy M04 is the rebadged Galaxy A04e, it will feature a 6.5-inch LCD that offers HD+ resolution and houses a waterdrop notch. Samsung calls it an Infinity V-notch. Galaxy M04 is expected to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and offer 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra are now receiving stable Android 13 update

For photography, the smartphone is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Galaxy M04 might come with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy M04 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It is likely to run on Android 12-based OneUI Core 4.1.

In terms of colours, the smartphone might be available in Black, Orange Copper, and Light Blue colour options.

For the unversed, the smartphone was also spotted by Geekbench and Bluetooth certification alongside Galaxy A04e which was quietly launched in select markets.

As for the pricing, the smartphone will be a part of the budget segment, hence we can expect the handset to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.
  • Published Date: November 15, 2022 1:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 15, 2022 1:51 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Oppo smartphones get support for Jio s True 5G network
Telecom
Oppo smartphones get support for Jio s True 5G network
OnePlus 9RT receives stable OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13

News

OnePlus 9RT receives stable OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13

Lava Blaze 5G first sale commences today

Deals

Lava Blaze 5G first sale commences today

iQOO 11 Pro India launch date, key specifications leaked

Mobiles

iQOO 11 Pro India launch date, key specifications leaked

Elon Musk says Tesla will make a cheap car for India

automobile

Elon Musk says Tesla will make a cheap car for India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo smartphones get support for Jio s True 5G network

OnePlus 9RT receives stable OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch Details

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video

iQOO 11 Pro India launch date, key specifications leaked

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones