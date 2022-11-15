Samsung is set to launch a new budget M-series smartphone in India called Galaxy M04. Although the launch date of the handset is not yet announced, but its support page is now live on the official website. Hence, it is safe to assume that the India launch of Galaxy M04 is imminent. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 get stable One UI 5.0: See what's new

The support page has revealed the model number of the handset and hinted that it might be a rebranded version of Galaxy A04e. As per the support page, the smartphone comes with the model number SM-M045F. For the unversed, Samsung Galaxy A04e was launched in select markets earlier this year. In addition to the support page, the user manual of the handset has also gone live on the company's official India website.

Samsung Galaxy M04 expected specifications

If Samsung Galaxy M04 is the rebadged Galaxy A04e, it will feature a 6.5-inch LCD that offers HD+ resolution and houses a waterdrop notch. Samsung calls it an Infinity V-notch. Galaxy M04 is expected to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and offer 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, Galaxy M04 might come with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy M04 is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It is likely to run on Android 12-based OneUI Core 4.1.

In terms of colours, the smartphone might be available in Black, Orange Copper, and Light Blue colour options.

For the unversed, the smartphone was also spotted by Geekbench and Bluetooth certification alongside Galaxy A04e which was quietly launched in select markets.

As for the pricing, the smartphone will be a part of the budget segment, hence we can expect the handset to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.