Samsung is set to launch its budget-friendly Galaxy M04 in India this week. As per the Amazon teaser, the smartphone will debut in India on December 9. This teaser has revealed a few key specifications of the smartphone, including design, camera and storage details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G may soon launch in India as support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy M04 expected specifications

As per the teaser, Samsung Galaxy M04, scheduled to launch on December 9 at 12 noon, will feature a waterdrop notch display. On the back, it will house a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone will offer 8GB RAM (including virtual RAM) and 128 GB internal storage. Also Read - Leaked Android certificate leave millions of Samsung, LG phones vulnerable to malware

The teaser further hints that the smartphone will cost you Rs 8,XXX. A previous report had earlier suggested that the Galaxy M04 will be priced under Rs 9,000. Hence, there are chances that the smartphone might launch at Rs 8,999 in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 likely to arrive in India soon: Here's what we know so far

In terms of colour, the Amazon teaser reveals that the smartphone will be available in Sea Green and Shadow Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M04 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. As per a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. For photography, the smartphone is likely to come with a dual rear camera setup that will house a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will come with a 5MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M04 might run on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box.

For the unversed, the company is rumoured to launch Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in India soon. It was recently spotted with model number SM-A146B/DS on the Samsung India official website. It is a support page and since the device isn’t official yet, there’s no image or information about the phone.