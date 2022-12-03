comscore Samsung Galaxy M04 likely to arrive in India soon: Check details
News

Samsung Galaxy M04 likely to arrive in India soon: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M04 is expected to arrive in India next week and it is likely to start from Rs 8,999.

Highlights

  • Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy M04 in India soon.
  • Samsung Galaxy M04 is tipped to be priced under Rs 10,000.
  • Samsung Galaxy M04 is likely to get 8GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.
image

Samsung Galaxy M04 (PS: 91mobiles)

Samsung is set to launch its latest M-series phone, Galaxy M04, in India next week which is likely to start from Rs 8,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to get a larger cover screen, about 3-inch

Industry sources told IANS on Friday that Galaxy M04 will support the innovative RAM Plus feature with which users can expand the RAM storage of the phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M54 5G tipped to come with Android 13, 8GB RAM and more

With RAM Plus, users can get up to 8GB RAM on Samsung M04, which is unique in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus to pack big batteries as per a document online

The device is rumoured to be powered with a massive 5000mAh battery that will provide enough juice to easily last a day.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched Galaxy M13 and M33 with stylish design and powerful features.

Over the years, Galaxy M series has grown to be a loved series with popularity among the millennials and Gen Z consumers.

Samsung has set a target of $1 billion in revenue from its Galaxy ‘M’ series this year.

The company said in July this year that it sold more than 42 million ‘M’ series smartphones in India since its launch in 2019.

Samsung India’s mobile business division garnered record revenue of Rs 14,400 crore during the festive months of September and October in India, making it the best Diwali sales for the South Korean giant.

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 3, 2022 9:39 AM IST
