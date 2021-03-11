Samsung Galaxy M12 will launch in India today, March 11. The smartphone is the successor to the Galaxy M11 and it was announced in Vietnam in February this year. The India launch event for Galaxy M12 will start at 12 PM and will be streamed live as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M Anniversary Fest sale till March 12: Check discounts on Galaxy M21, M31, M31s, and M51

Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Galaxy M12 is expected to be a budget smartphone, which could be priced at around Rs 12,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G new details revealed, could launch sooner than expected

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch today at 12 PM: How to watch livestream

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch will take place at 12 PM IST. The event will be streamed live via the company’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, those interested an click on the video embedded below to watch the event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 could launch on March 17 at Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to be priced to be around Rs 12,000 in India and come in RAM options of up to 4GB coupled with up to 128GB of storage. It could be available in three colour options including Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green, which are listed in Vietnam as well. The smartphone is already listed on Amazon India and users can click on ‘Notify me’ to get notified when the phone is available.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an 8nm octa-core Exynos SoC. We will need to wait for an official launch to know which storage variants the company decides to bring to the market. The internal storage is expandable via a microSD card slot.

The quad rear camera setup is a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera will be an 8-megapixel one.

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the Galaxy M12 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.