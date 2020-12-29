Samsung is expected to launch new budget smartphones in its Galaxy M and Galaxy F series, most likely the Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy M12. The Galaxy M12 is one of the phones that are in the pipeline and could soon hit the Indian market as its support page has now gone live in the country. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 now available at a discounted price: See new price, features and more

Galaxy F12 India launch expected to take place soon

A Samsung smartphone with the model number ‘SM-F12G/DS’ has been spotted on Samsung India’s support page, suggesting that the Galaxy F12 (which is none other than the Galaxy M12) will arrive in the country soon. Also Read - Samsung patent reveals dual screen smartphone with hidden selfie camera

For those who don’t know, a device with the same model number, previously received Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phone could be an affordable offering

Further, a report by 91Mobiles suggests that the smartphone has also gone into mass production in the country at Samsung’s Noida facility, giving us further evidence that it will soon launch.

While details regarding the Galaxy M12/F12 are not concrete, previous leaks suggest that it is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ screen resolution and a square-shaped rear camera module that will likely house four cameras.

As for the specifications, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by an Exynos 850 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There could be a 32GB of storage option. The highlighting point of the device is expected to be a humungous 7,000mAh battery, much like the Galaxy M51. This will be a first for Samsung’s budget smartphone.

The Galaxy M12 is likely to come with quad rear cameras (13-megapixel, 5-megapixel, 2-megapixel, 2-megapixel) and an 8-megapixel front camera. It is most likely to run Samsung One UI based on Android 11.

While the Galaxy M12 could fall under Rs. 20,000, there is no confirmed word on the pricing details. We will let you know more about this once we get any official information.

Hence, stay tuned to this space.