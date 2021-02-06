Samsung Galaxy M12 has finally been launched. The smartphone is listed on the company’s Vietnam website without revealing the price. The Galaxy M12 was speculated to unveil soon and tipster OnLeaks of Voice shared image renders of the smartphone earlier this month. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Expected price, specifications, and features

Samsung Galaxy M12 is among five smartphones that the company is expected to announce in the coming days. Apart from Galaxy M12 and Galaxy M02, which have already made their debut in January; Samsung could unveil Galaxy F62, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 soon, according to a SamMobile report. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 budget phone specs leaked: See what could be in store

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy M12 is available in Elegant Blue, Attractive Black, and Trendy emerald Green color options. Among key features of the smartphone are a 6,000mAh battery, quad-rear camera setup, and waterdrop notch. Also Read - Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update just as Galaxy A52 leaks start intensifying

Samsung Galaxy gets a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage options. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The battery is a 6,000mAh one with support for 15W fast charging.

This is a dual SIM smartphone and it runs the company’s One UI, which is based on Android 10. It gets quad-rear cameras, a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a fourth 2-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung Galaxy M12 features an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M12 is the successor to Galaxy M11, which was launched in March last year. It sports a 6.4-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor. More features include a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, and expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.