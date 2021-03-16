comscore Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G10 Power - Compare | BGR.in
Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G10 Power - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, and Many Other Features

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M12 features a Samsung Exynos 850 SoC. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

  • Published: March 16, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Motorola-Moto-G10-Power

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone priced starting at 10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone The Motorola Moto G10 Power is priced starting at 9999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M12 and Motorola Moto G10 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 5G speeds slower than at least 25 Android smartphones: OpenSignal

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch 600 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G30 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M12 features a Samsung Exynos 850 SoC. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Also Read - Poco X3 Pro price of all variants leaks ahead of official March 22 global launch event

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M12 and Motorola Moto G10 Power is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999, whereas Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M12 has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M12 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power of 6000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M12 runs on Android-based One UI Core OS, whereas the Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11

  • Published Date: March 16, 2021 12:44 PM IST

