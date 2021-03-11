Samsung brings another budget smartphone in India and the new device falls under the M series dubbed Galaxy M12. The Galaxy M12 has been officially announced to take on the likes of smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, the Poco M3, among others. The smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 10,999 beginning March 18 on Amazon.in and Samsung.com. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch at 12 pm today: How to watch livestream, expected price

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has announced the Galaxy M12 in two variants with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base model of the phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price tag of Rs 10,999. The top-end model of the smartphone packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 13,499. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M Anniversary Fest sale till March 12: Check discounts on Galaxy M21, M31, M31s, and M51

The brand has announced to offer Rs 1,000 off on purchase with ICICI bank card. This brings down the price of the Galaxy M12 to Rs 9,999 for the base model. As for the availability, the smartphone will be available for the first time on March 18 on Amazon.in and Samsung.com. The sale will begin 24 hours early for Prime members on March 17. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A82 5G new details revealed, could launch sooner than expected

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

Some of the key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy M12 include a massive 6000mAh battery, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, 90hz refresh rate, among others.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD Infinity-O display that offers 90Hz screen-refresh rate, which is great given its competitors still stick to standard 60hz refresh rate. In terms of processing power, the Samsung smartphone is powered by its own Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

One of the key highlights of the phone is the massive 6000mAh battery paired with 15W fast charging support in the box. For security purposes, the smartphone includes a side mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy M12 comes packed with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with 5-megapixel depth sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide and 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the phone offers an 8-megapixel front camera.