Samsung Galaxy M12 with a 6,000mAh battery will launch in India on March 11. The smartphone was launched in Vietnam last month. A listing on the e-commerce site Amazon reveals the Galaxy M12 India launch date along with some key specifications.

Apart from a 6,000mAh battery, the smartphone will come packed with an 8nm Exynos processor, 48-megapixel quad-rear camera setup, 90Hz refresh rate display, and more. We take a look at the Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch date, specifications, expected price in India, and more:

Samsung Galaxy M12 India launch date, timings

Samsung Galaxy M12 will launch in India on March 11 at 12 noon. The smartphone is listed on Amazon India, suggesting it could be exclusive to the e-commerce website.

Samsung Galaxy M12 price in India (expected) and specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be a budget device, which will be priced at around Rs 12,000 in India. The smartphone was launched in Vietnam in multiple storage configurations of 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage. It remains to be seen which storage models are unveiled for the Indian market. It could be available in Attractive Black, Trendy Emerald Green, and Elegant Blue colour options.

As for the specifications, Amazon reveals the phone will come with a 6,000mAh battery, 8nm Exynos processor, 48-megapixels quad-camera witj ISOCELL Plus technology and an upgraded GM2 processor, as well as 16.55cm Infinity-V 90Hz refresh rate display.

Samsung Galaxy M12 in Vietnam gets a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by an octa-core processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone gets support for 15W fast charging.

The dual SIM smartphone and runs the company’s One UI based on Android 10. In terms of camera, it gets a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, which is accompanied by a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a fourth 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is an 8-megapixel one with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy M12 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.