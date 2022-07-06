comscore Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G launch scheduled for July 14
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 4g Galaxy M13 5g To Launch On July 14 In India
News

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G to launch on July 14 in India

Mobiles

The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G/5G will debut in the budget segment competing with the likes of Redmi Note 11, Moto G52, and others.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5g

Samsung is gearing up for the release of new budget smartphones in the Indian market. Prior reports have revealed that the company may bring the Galaxy M13 4G and 5G phones to the market, but the exact launch date wasn’t revealed. Now, Samsung has officially set a date for the release and has also revealed some key highlights of the phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A Fold series to launch at a budget pricing

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G India launch date

The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and Galaxy M13 5G will be launched on July 14 in India. The launch is set for 12 PM IST on Flipkart. Also Read - Samsung Gaming Hub launches on 2022 smart TVs with access to Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Twitch, Stadia and more

Both devices are expected to launch in the budget segment. Unfortunately, the pricing of the phones hasn’t been revealed. Also Read - Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students in India

However, Samsung has revealed the key highlights of the phones.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G Specifications

Consolidating the highlights with the previous leaks, we know that the Galaxy M13 4G will come with a 6.6-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution. It will be an Infinity-V LCD panel with a standard refresh rate.

It will come with a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM with the help of the RAM Plus feature, which takes up some part of the storage and uses it as virtual RAM.

It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The device is expected to boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display. It will be an LCD display with HD+ resolution. The phone will feature a dual-camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. It will have a 5MP selfie snapper.

It will most likely come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature. The 5G phone is said to have 11 5G bands.

It is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Lastly, the Galaxy M13 5G is expected to run on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 4:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 4:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 in India will begin on July 23
News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 in India will begin on July 23
How to add and use shared mailbox in Microsoft Outlook

How To

How to add and use shared mailbox in Microsoft Outlook

Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass available on Flipkart

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass available on Flipkart

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

Apps

Beware! WhatsApp message promising jobs, free visa in the UK is fake

Ubisoft schedules an event for September: Here's what to expect

Gaming

Ubisoft schedules an event for September: Here's what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G/5G to launch next week: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 4 4 SUV to launch in India soon, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Force Gorkha

Xiaomi Cyberdog spotted

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 in India will begin on July 23

Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass available on Flipkart

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available