Samsung is gearing up for the release of new budget smartphones in the Indian market. Prior reports have revealed that the company may bring the Galaxy M13 4G and 5G phones to the market, but the exact launch date wasn’t revealed. Now, Samsung has officially set a date for the release and has also revealed some key highlights of the phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A Fold series to launch at a budget pricing

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G India launch date

The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and Galaxy M13 5G will be launched on July 14 in India. The launch is set for 12 PM IST on Flipkart. Also Read - Samsung Gaming Hub launches on 2022 smart TVs with access to Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Twitch, Stadia and more

Both devices are expected to launch in the budget segment. Unfortunately, the pricing of the phones hasn’t been revealed. Also Read - Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students in India

However, Samsung has revealed the key highlights of the phones.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G Specifications

Consolidating the highlights with the previous leaks, we know that the Galaxy M13 4G will come with a 6.6-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution. It will be an Infinity-V LCD panel with a standard refresh rate.

It will come with a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM with the help of the RAM Plus feature, which takes up some part of the storage and uses it as virtual RAM.

It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The device is expected to boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display. It will be an LCD display with HD+ resolution. The phone will feature a dual-camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. It will have a 5MP selfie snapper.

It will most likely come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature. The 5G phone is said to have 11 5G bands.

It is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Lastly, the Galaxy M13 5G is expected to run on Android 12 OS out of the box with OneUI on top.