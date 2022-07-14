Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is the latest budget phone that focuses on long battery life and lag-free performance. To ensure those two features, the new Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy M13 5G also has a 4G variant and it is called, simply, the Galaxy M13. Just like the 5G phone, the Galaxy M13 is also an entry-level phone that goes against some popular phones such as the Redmi 10 and the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13 series launch in India today: What to expect

The Galaxy M series is Samsung's entry-level family of phones, and, according to Counterpoint Research, it has sold over 42 million units in the country since its launch. With the Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung is also bolstering its 5G offerings in India ahead of the 5G spectrum auction, which will later pave the way for the commercial deployment of the 5G services.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes in two variants. The one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs Rs 13,999, while the higher version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 15,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M13, which is the 4G version, costs Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version and Rs 13,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, you can shave off RS 1,000 on the prices when using an ICICI Bank card.

Both Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 come in Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, and Stardust Brown colours. The first sale begins on July 23 from Samsung’s online store, Amazon, and select retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 specifications

Samsung’s both phones are more or less entry-level, which means you get modest specifications on them. But the phones are focused on performance.

The Galaxy M13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimesnity 700 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. However, the RAM Plus option on the Galaxy M13 5G allows you to add 6GB more from the internal storage, effectively making 12GB available at your disposal. The phone has up to 128GB of storage, but you can an extra 1TB using the microSD card slot. It is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M13, on the other hand, uses an Exynos 850 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is support for a microSD card of up to 1TB. This phone, too, has the RAM Plus option that lets you expand the RAM to up to 12GB. Customers going for the Galaxy M13 get a slightly more powerful 6000mAh battery with the same 15W fast charging.

Both Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 have a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, as well as a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a depth-sensing camera. The selfie camera on the Galaxy M13 5G is an 8-megapixel camera, while on the Galaxy M13, it is a 5-megapixel sensor.