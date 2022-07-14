comscore Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G launched in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M13 5g Brings 12gb Dynamic Ram 5000mah Battery To A Rs 13999 Phone
News

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G brings 12GB dynamic RAM, 5000mAh battery to a Rs 13,999 phone

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M13 is an entry-level phone that goes against popular phones such as the Redmi 10 and the Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is the latest budget phone that focuses on long battery life and lag-free performance. To ensure those two features, the new Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy M13 5G also has a 4G variant and it is called, simply, the Galaxy M13. Just like the 5G phone, the Galaxy M13 is also an entry-level phone that goes against some popular phones such as the Redmi 10 and the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13 series launch in India today: What to expect

The Galaxy M series is Samsung’s entry-level family of phones, and, according to Counterpoint Research, it has sold over 42 million units in the country since its launch. With the Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung is also bolstering its 5G offerings in India ahead of the 5G spectrum auction, which will later pave the way for the commercial deployment of the 5G services. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G price tipped online ahead of July 14 launch

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes in two variants. The one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs Rs 13,999, while the higher version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 15,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M13, which is the 4G version, costs Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version and Rs 13,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, you can shave off RS 1,000 on the prices when using an ICICI Bank card. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13 launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and 50MP cameras

Both Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 come in Midnight Blue, Aqua Green, and Stardust Brown colours. The first sale begins on July 23 from Samsung’s online store, Amazon, and select retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 specifications

Samsung’s both phones are more or less entry-level, which means you get modest specifications on them. But the phones are focused on performance.

The Galaxy M13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimesnity 700 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. However, the RAM Plus option on the Galaxy M13 5G allows you to add 6GB more from the internal storage, effectively making 12GB available at your disposal. The phone has up to 128GB of storage, but you can an extra 1TB using the microSD card slot. It is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M13, on the other hand, uses an Exynos 850 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is support for a microSD card of up to 1TB. This phone, too, has the RAM Plus option that lets you expand the RAM to up to 12GB. Customers going for the Galaxy M13 get a slightly more powerful 6000mAh battery with the same 15W fast charging.

Both Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 have a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, as well as a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a depth-sensing camera. The selfie camera on the Galaxy M13 5G is an 8-megapixel camera, while on the Galaxy M13, it is a 5-megapixel sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 1:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Honor of Kings to PUBG Mobile: Top grossing mobile games worldwide for June 2022
Gaming
Honor of Kings to PUBG Mobile: Top grossing mobile games worldwide for June 2022
WhatsApp users might soon be able add voice messages to Status

Apps

WhatsApp users might soon be able add voice messages to Status

Apple iPhone 14 series enters trail production, mass production to begin next month

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series enters trail production, mass production to begin next month

How to hide like count on Instagram (Three ways)

How To

How to hide like count on Instagram (Three ways)

Nothing releases a statement after #BoycottNothing trends online: What exactly went down

News

Nothing releases a statement after #BoycottNothing trends online: What exactly went down

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G launched in India

Nothing s Carl Pei talks about iPhones, Android phones: Here s what he said

Tesla-rival Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric car unveiled: Check range, battery, features and more

Honor of Kings to PUBG Mobile: Top grossing mobile games worldwide for June 2022

WhatsApp users might soon be able add voice messages to Status

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999