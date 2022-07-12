comscore Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India pricing leaked online ahead of official launch
Scheduled to launch in India on July 14, Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will offer 12 GB RAM and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung will launch Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G in India on July 14 via Amazon. A pre-launch website of Galaxy M13 surfaced on the Amazon website, which revealed a few details and the design language of the upcoming handset. The site revealed that both the 4G and 5G variant will offer up to 12GB RAM and a 6,000 mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G to launch on July 14 in India

Additionally, the Galaxy M13 4G variant will feature a triple rear camera setup and the 5G variant will come with a dual rear camera setup. Additionally, it has also been confirmed that the smartphones will be available in black, green and brown colour options. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13 launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and 50MP cameras

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G expected pricing

Tipster Paras Guglani, in collaboration with TechYorker revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M13 4G handset will come in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage might cost you Rs 12,999. As for colours, the smartphone will come in Brown, Light Green, and Dark Blue colour options. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13 renders leaked revealing design and color options

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G on the other hand, will also come in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant might cost you Rs 14,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant might be priced at Rs 15,999. The smartphone is expected to come in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown colour options.

The smartphones might go on sale on Amazon on July 23.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G expected specifications

The 5G variant might feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It might come with a dual rear camera setup that will house a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, the handset might sport a 5MP selfie camera. As mentioned earlier, it will offer 12GB RAM and will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to run on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G is expected to feature a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with full-HD+ resolution. For photography, the handset might come with a triple rear camera setup that will house a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is likely to come with an 8MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, whereas the 4G variant will be powered by Exynos 850 chipset.

  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 5:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 12, 2022 5:05 PM IST

