comscore Samsung Galaxy M13 goes official: Everything you need to know!
News

Samsung Galaxy M13 launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and 50MP cameras

Mobiles

Samsung has quietly announced the Galaxy M13 on the market. The phone comes with an upgraded display, cameras, and design.

Samsung Galaxy M13

After a recent leak, Samsung has quietly made the Galaxy M13 official in the market. The phone comes in the budget segment and succeeds the Galaxy M12 that launched last year. With the new Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung has refreshed the phone’s design and has also upgraded its specs. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Samsung showcases 200MP camera sensor with a giant cat billboard: Watch video

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a new design on the rear. It has a different camera island. The phone’s square camera island from the predecessor is now switched to a rectangular island. Samsung Galaxy M13 It sports a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display, which Samsung calls the Infinity-V panel. It is an IPS LCD screen with Full-HD+ resolution. To recall, the older model had an HD+ screen. On to the cameras, the phone sports a new 50MP main lens with an aperture of f/1.8. It is assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. The device has an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies and for doing video calls. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M13 has the in-house Exynos 850 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage needs. It packs a 5,000mAb battery with support for 15W fast charging technology. It comes with Samsung’s Knox security. The device has a Dolby Atmos speaker setup and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It boots on the Android 12 OS and has OneUI Core 4.1 on top of it. It is a 4G phone that has dual-SIM support and also comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and NFC. The phone also has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio requirements. Also Read - Exynos 2300 is in works, likely for the 2023-due Galaxy S23 flagship

Samsung Galaxy M13 Pricing and colors

Samsung has not revealed the pricing of the budget phone, but considering its predecessor was priced at Rs. 10,499, expect the M13 to cost similarly. Initially, the phone’s European pricing will be revealed and it will be followed by Indian pricing. As for colors, it can be purchased in Deep Green, Light Blue, and Orange Copper colors. Also Read - Samsung to exit feature phone market in India: Report

  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 12:50 PM IST

