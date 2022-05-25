Samsung Galaxy M13 shown off in fresh renders

Samsung’s recent budget smartphone in the M-series was the Galaxy M33 5G. The smartphone offers a 50MP triple camera system and has a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Now, the company appears to go to the entry-level segment with its forthcoming launch of the Galaxy M13. While the South Korean giant is quiet about the phone’s arrival, the tipster Evan Blass has shared its renders showing off its design and color variants. Also Read - Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: From Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ASUS ROG Phone 6

Samsung Galaxy M13 Renders and color variants

The Samsung Galaxy M13 will bring the same standard design as its other budget smartphones. The phone will feature a water-drop notch display with thin bezels on all three sides except for the bottom. At the bottom, it will have a thick chin. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G Emerald Brown color launched in India

On the rear, it will feature a triple camera system placed vertically. It will also have an LED flash beside the sensors. Unfortunately, the specs of the phone haven’t been revealed. Also Read - Samsung Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds 2 launched in Korea with Pikachu, Dragonite and more stickers

The renders also confirm that the smartphone will come in three color variants – White, Green, and Copper.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is said to be a rebadged model of the Galaxy F13. The F13 is also yet to launch, however, its Geekbench results were leaked. The phone is powered by the Exynos 850 octa-core SoC. It will have 4GB of RAM and boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.

If the Galaxy M13 turns out to be a rebadged device, we’ll see the same Exynos 850 chipset on the phone. Other specs of the smartphone are unknown, but we can expect a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a modest HD+ resolution. The phone could feature a dual-camera system. It may have support for a 15W fast charging. Lastly, it is expected to have a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, and dual-SIM support.

Now that the renders are out, the launch is expected to be imminent. That being said, expect the Samsung Galaxy M13 to break covers this month itself.