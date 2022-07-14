Samsung Galaxy M13 series launch in India today: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G are finally coming to India today. The new entrants to the Galaxy M series bring with them huge batteries and 12GB of RAM, according to the teasers. However, the rest of the specifications of the Galaxy M13 series are already known, thanks to previous leaks. While the two phones will arrive later today at an online event, their prices have also been leaked. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G price tipped online ahead of July 14 launch

The new Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will essentially be budget phones. According to a tipster who goes by "Passionategeekz", the Galaxy M13, which is a 4G phone, will be available for a price of Rs 11,999 for the base variant, while its top-end model might cost Rs 12,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy M13 5G will cost Rs 14,999 for the entry model and Rs 15,999 for the higher storage model, according to the tipster.

Samsung Galaxy M13 series launch event details

The Samsung Galaxy M13 launch event will begin at 12 pm today, i.e., Thursday. Samsung will live stream the event on its YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook feeds, so if you want to catch real-time updates, you can watch that.

Samsung Galaxy M13 series specifications

While Samsung has confirmed the battery and RAM specifications of the Galaxy M13, Amazon listed both phones on its website, revealing the rest of the information.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is likely to come with a 6.6-inch FullHD display with a V-shaped notch on the top. Since this is going to be a 4G phone, it could use an Exynos 850 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone may come with triple cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, the phone could use an 8-megapixel camera residing inside the notch. The phone is likely to feature 15W fast charging on the 6000mAh battery.

As for the 5G version of the Galaxy M13, obviously called the Galaxy M13 5G, the specifications do not change much. There could be a 6.5-inch LCD on the Galaxy M13 5G. For 5G, the Galaxy M13 5G may use a MediaTek Dimensity processor, the variant of which is not clear at the moment. This phone will also have up to 12GB of RAM, while the storage may be 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G may sport a slightly less powerful 5000mAh battery but the charging speed may remain the same. On the back of the phone could be a 50-megapixel camera, much like the 4G model. However, the selfie camera could go down to using a 5-megapixel camera.