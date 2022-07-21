Samsung launched the Galaxy M13 series last month in the Indian market. The series comprises the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 4G models. Both will go on sale this weekend on Amazon India. Interestingly, despite coming at affordable prices, Samsung will be offering additional card discounts on both phone models. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Samsung drops its plan to launch Galaxy S22 FE to focus on Galaxy S22 production

Samsung Galaxy M13 Introductory Bank offers

The Samsung Galaxy M13 series including the Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will go on sale starting July 23 in India. Both models will be available on Amazon and will have additional Rs. 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards if bought in the Prime Day Sale that is for two days – July 23 and 24.

The Galaxy M13, which is priced starting at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, will be available for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.

The Galaxy M13 5G, which costs Rs. 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB will be available starting at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M13 series Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It has a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie snapper.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has Android 12 out of the box with One UI Core on top.

Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

It has a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for selfies.

It has an Exynos 850 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a RAM Plus feature that allows you to use an additional 6GB from the internal storage as RAM, making 12GB of total RAM on the phone.

It packs a 6,000 battery with 15W fast charging support. Just like the 5G model, the 4G model also comes running on the Android 12 OS and has One UI Core above it.