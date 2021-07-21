comscore Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 budget phone launched in India: Check specs, price and more
News

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 launched in India: Check specs, price, sale date and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 12,499. Check top specs, price, sale date and more details.

samsung galaxy m21 (1)

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has been officially launched in India at a price starting at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s an expandable storage support as well. With the phone, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of devices such as the Redmi Note 10, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 budget phone to launch in India today: Check specs, price

Some of the key specifications of the Samsung budget phone includes a 6000mAh battery, 10mn Exynos 9611 processor, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage 20-megapixel front camera and more. The newly launched budget Samsung phone comes in two colour options: Arctic blue and charcoal blue. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked confirmed for August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, more expected

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 budget phone comes in two RAM and storage variants: base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage space can be further expanded via microSD card by up to 512GB storage. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale top deals: Discount on OnePlus Nord CE, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy M31s, more

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 specifications

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 includes three cameras at the back panel including a primary 48-megapixel sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the Galaxy M21 2021 includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter that sits inside of the Infinity U display.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is powered by 10nm octa-core Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs on Android 11 software based on the latest OneUI software.

One of the biggest highlight of the newly launched Samsung phone is the battery capacity. The phone includes a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support in the box. Samsung claims that the Galaxy M21 2021 can last up to 22 hours of internet usage, up to 29 hours of video play time, up to 121 hours of music play time, and up to 49 hours of talktime.

Once released, the Galaxy M21 2021 will be available for purchase on Amazon India website and Samsung’s official online store in the country.

  • Published Date: July 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST

