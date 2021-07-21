Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is all set to launch in India today. The budget Samsung phone will launch at 12noon on Amazon.in and Samsung India’s official website. Ahead of the official launch, almost all the key specifications of the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition have been revealed by the company. Once released, the budget Samsung phone will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung’s official online store. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked confirmed for August 11: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, more expected

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is the successor of the existing Galaxy M21, which launched in India last year. The upcoming phone is an upgraded version to the predecessor in terms of camera and few other aspects. Some of the key specs of the upcoming smartphone include an sAMOLED display, 6000mAh battery, OneUI software and more.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 price in India

Similar to the original Galaxy M21, the upcoming 2021 edition of the phone is said to be a budget smartphone. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn't revealed pricing details yet but it appears that the phone will start at a price under Rs 12,000 and take on the likes of devices such as the Redmi Note 10 and more.

The Galaxy M21 2021 will come in two colour options — Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black. The sale date hasn’t been announced yet.

Specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will come packed with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display with a slight noticeable chin at the bottom. The bezels on other sides are on the slimmer side. The phone will run on Android 11-based One UI software.

The upcoming Samsung budget phone will feature a triple camera setup at the rear panel with a 48-megapixel primary Samsung GM2 sensor. Details of other two sensors have not been revealed yet but they are likely to be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and 5-megapixel depth sensor, similar to the original Galaxy M21 launched in India last year.

One of the key highlights of the Samsung phone will be the battery capacity. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is said to include a 6,000mAh battery similar to the Galaxy M21. There are no details on whether the phone will support fast charging.