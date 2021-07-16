Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 budget phone to launch in India: Release date, specs, price, more

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 will launch on Amazon on July 21 at 12noon. The phone should be up for grabs during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which will begin on July 26. Ahead of the release, the Samsung has released a lot about the Galaxy M21 2021 including a 6000mAh battery, 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display, among others.

Another budget Samsung phone is coming to India soon. The upcoming Samsung mobile phone set to launch in the country is called the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition. The phone has been teased for the very first time by the South Korean smartphone manufacture. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has been teased on Amazon India website, which means the upcoming budget phone will be available for grabs on the e-commerce website once released. Also Read - Deal of the day: Samsung Galaxy F62 available with Rs 2,500 discount on Flipkart

Samsung has official confirmed to launch the Galaxy M21 2021 edition smartphone in India on July 21 on Amazon India website. This can be a soft launch, meaning no online launch event. The dedicate Amazon page for the Galaxy M21 2021 edition hints at Prime Day sale release. The Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale begins on July 26 midnight and continue until July 27. The launch will happen at 12pm on the slated date. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch soon: Price, specs and more leak ahead of release

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021: Specs, price

Ahead of the release, top specs of the Galaxy M21 2021 edition have already been revealed by the company. As per the official Amazon page of the Galaxy M21 2021 edition, the phone will come packed with a massive 6000mAh battery, which the company claims can last easily for one full day. Also Read - Airtel 5G Mumbai trials show download speeds of 1.2Gbps, upload at 850Mbps

The Galaxy M21 2021 edition has also been confirmed to come paired with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system. Samsung has not revealed details of other two sensors and also the front camera lens. The Amazon listing also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity U cutout and slim bezels around.

Samsung is yet to reveal the Galaxy M21 2021 edition price in India but leaks and rumours suggest that it could be priced under Rs 15,000. The exact price is yet to be revealed by the South Korean smartphone manufacturer.