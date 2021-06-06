comscore Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition gets listed on official website ahead of India launch
Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition India launch soon, gets listed on Samsung India website

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition is tipped to launch in India soon. The smartphone has been listed on the official Samsung website, which hints at the imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition is the smartphone that the South Korean tech giant is expected to bring to India next. The Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition has appeared on Samsung’s official website, which hints at the imminent launch of the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE new leak hints at price, could be another affordable flagship

The website listing doesn’t mention the name of the Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition but just states the model number SM-M215G/DS. Unfortunately, the website listing doesn’t reveal any further details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first look at official photos: New colours, S21 inspired design

This is not the first time that we have heard about the Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition. The smartphone previously got listed on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as well as on the Google Play Supported devices list. This again hints at the imminent India launch of the Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition. The launch date is yet to be revealed and for that we will need to wait for the brand to announce official details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 now official as another affordable 5G phone by the company

Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition launch details

The Galaxy M21 Prime Edition is said to follow the same strategy as the last year’s Galaxy M31 Prime Edition, which launched in collaboration with Amazon. It is likely that the upcoming Galaxy M21 Prime Edition will also go official in the country with partnership with Amazon India website.

The upcoming Samsung smartphone is likely to be a follow up for the existing Galaxy M21, which launched in India last year. The smartphone comes with a price of Rs 12,499 for the base model that packs 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M21 comes packed with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,340 pixels screen resolution, Exynos 9611 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery, a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup, a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor, up to 6GB of RAM as well as up to 128GB of internal storage. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M21 Prime Edition is tipped to sport similar features as the M21.

  Published Date: June 6, 2021 4:34 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 6, 2021 4:38 PM IST

