Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also launched the Infinix Smart 5 smartphone The Infinix Smart 5 is priced starting at 7199 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M21 and Infinix Smart 5 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4 inches with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340. Meanwhile the Infinix Smart 5 features a 6.82-inch with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M21 features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. Meanwhile, the Infinix Smart 5 features a MediaTek Helio G25

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Infinix Smart 5 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Smart 5 of 6,000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android v10 (Q), whereas the Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10