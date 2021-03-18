Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone The Motorola Moto G10 Power is priced starting at 9999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M21 and Motorola Moto G10 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - iPhone loyal customers are more than Android users, suggests new survey

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4 inches with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M21 features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Motorola Moto G10 Power is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power of 6000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android v10 (Q), whereas the Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11