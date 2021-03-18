Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G30 smartphone The Motorola Moto G30 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M21 and Motorola Moto G30 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro+ specs leaked via Google Play Console before global launch

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4 inches with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G30 features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M21 features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G30 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Motorola Moto G30 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Motorola Moto G30 of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G30 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G30 of 5000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android v10 (Q), whereas the Motorola Moto G30 runs on Android 11