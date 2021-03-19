The Galaxy M21 is the only option here with a stunning AMOLED display and a massive 6000mAh battery to back it up. It is not advisable for gamers but for daily usage, it is more than enough.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Nokia also launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone The Nokia 3.4 is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M21 and Nokia 3.4 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4 inches with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340. Meanwhile the Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M21 features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. Meanwhile, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Nokia 3.4 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 3.4 of 4,000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android v10 (Q), whereas the Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10