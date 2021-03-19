Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M21 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Nokia also launched its Nokia 5.4 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Nokia 5.4. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Samsung Galaxy M02s - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M21 is 6.4 inches, whereas the screen of Nokia 5.4 is 6.39-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a screen resolution of 720×1,560 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Nokia 5.4 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 5.4 of 4,000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android v10 (Q), whereas the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611, whereas the Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.