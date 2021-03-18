Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M21 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme Narzo 30A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Realme Narzo 30A. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M21 is 6.4 inches, whereas the screen of Realme Narzo 30A is 6.5 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A has a screen resolution of 720*1600. Also Read - Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on Sony WF-H800, WF-XB700, and other truly wireless earbuds

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Realme Narzo 30A is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme Narzo 30A of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 8999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite new renders leaked, teases flat display and three new colours

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A has a 13MP+monochrome portrait sensor camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30A of 6000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android v10 (Q), whereas the Realme Narzo 30A runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A is powered by Helio G85 Gaming Processor.