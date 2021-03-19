Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M21 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy A12 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Samsung Galaxy A12. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Samsung Galaxy M02s - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M21 is 6.4 inches, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy A12 is 6.5 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+).

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Samsung Galaxy A12 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android v10 (Q), whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35.