Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M02s smartphone The Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced starting at 8999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M21 and Samsung Galaxy M02s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4 inches with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M02s features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1560×720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M21 features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M02s features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Samsung Galaxy M02s is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s of 5,000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android v10 (Q), whereas the Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10