Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y12s smartphone The Vivo Y12s is priced starting at 9990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M21 and Vivo Y12s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a 6.4 inches with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340. Meanwhile the Vivo Y12s features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600*720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M21 features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y12s features a Helio P35

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Vivo Y12s is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y12s of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android v10 (Q), whereas the Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10