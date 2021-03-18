Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M21 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Realme Narzo 30A - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Display, Processor, RAM, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M21 is 6.4 inches, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is 6.43 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080FHD+. Also Read - Flipkart Sony Audio Fest: Top deals on Sony WF-H800, WF-XB700, and other truly wireless earbuds

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite new renders leaked, teases flat display and three new colours

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP+2MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M21 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on Android v10 (Q), whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678.