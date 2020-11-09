The Galaxy M21, which recently received the One UI 2.5 update, was launched for the first time in March. Now, Samsung has released a sequel, which is now named Galaxy M21s. Just like the other Galaxy M-Series line of smartphones, the Galaxy M21s comes as a mid-range device that looks similar to its sibling in all aspects. It borrows most of the specifications on the Galaxy M21, including the design. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to features a 108MP camera with the HM3 sensor

The difference between the two is in the photography sector. The Samsung Galaxy M21s gets a rear triple-camera setup, which is still housed in a complete rectangular camera module with LED flash, but that has now been upgraded. Where this time the Galaxy M21s bring a 64-megapixel main camera which is then paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Not only on the back, but the front camera also gets an upgrade from the original 20 megapixels to 32 megapixels to produce better selfies. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra स्मार्टफोन में होगा नया 108MP सेंसर, ToF सेंसर की होगी छुट्टी

Similar specifications to the Galaxy M21

Apart from photography, the rest of the Galaxy M21s specifications are similar to the Galaxy M21. Where we still get the Infinity-U display with a 6.4-inch diagonal Super AMOLED panel that offers Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This Samsung phone relies on an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB of native storage which can still be expanded via a MicroSD card up to 512GB.

Meanwhile, to keep it running, the smartphone running the Android 10 OS has a large 6,000 mAh capacity battery and comes equipped with 15W fast-charging support. According to Samsung, it can be used to surf the internet for 21 hours on a 4G or Wi-Fi network for up to 26 hours of video playback. Complementing the specifications, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and Availability of the Galaxy M21s

The Samsung Galaxy M21s up for sale which comes in a choice of colors such as Black and Blue. Currently, the phone is only available in Brazil, while its availability in the international market is still unknown. As for the price, in Brazil, Samsung is selling the Galaxy M21s with a price tag of BRL 1,529 (roughly Rs. 20,500).