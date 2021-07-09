Samsung Galaxy M22 budget phone launch soon: Release date, specs, price and more

Samsung recently launched a budget phone in India dubbed the Samsung Galaxy F22. The phone goes against the likes of phones such as the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco M3 Pro, among others. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is now developing another budget phone and this time it is a Galaxy M series phone dubbed the Galaxy M22. Also Read - Xiaomi could be the first brand to introduce a 200MP smartphone

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the Galaxy M22 but it has already made it to several certification websites, and this hints at the imminent launch. The smartphone also made it to Geekbench benchmarking site recently, which revealed some crucial details. Let’s here take a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M22 so far. Also Read - Samsung Q Series, A Series, S Series 2021 soundbar lineup launched: Price in India, features

Samsung Galaxy M22: Specs, price (expected)

After appearing on Geekbench benchmarking site, the Samsung Galaxy M22 makes it to Thailand’s NBTC website. The benchmark listing shows the upcoming phone with SM-M225FV. Unfortunately, the NBTC website doesn’t revel any further details about the Samsung Galaxy M22. Also Read - Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could be the most affordable Samsung folding smartphone

The Geekbench listing hinted that the Samsung Galaxy M22 will actually be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22, which is basically sold under the name of Samsung Galaxy F22 in India. This hints that the Galaxy M22 is basically the global version of the recently launched Galaxy F22.

The Geekbench listing didn’t reveal much about the Samsung phone but it did highlighted that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with 4GB RAM memory. There could surely be more variants as well but we do not have specific details right now.

If Samsung Galaxy M22 is actually the rebranded version of the Galaxy F22 smartphone it will come packed with a massive 6000mAh battery with fast charging support in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.4-inch HD+ display, 4GB RAM with expandable storage option, 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera system, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, among others.

In India, Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 12,499 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,499. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M22 in the global market could also fall somewhere between Rs 12,000 – Rs 15,000.