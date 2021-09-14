Samsung Galaxy M22 powered by Helio G80 SoC unveiled: Here's a look at its specifications

Samsung has officially listed its Galaxy M22 smartphone on its German website, revealing all of the specifications of the smartphone and gives us a good look at the design. The device shares a lot of specifications with the Galaxy F22 including the display size, cameras, processor and more. Also Read - Affordable Samsung Galaxy M52 coming to India, launch teased on Amazon website

Key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M22 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 6.5-inch sAMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 48-megapixel quad camera setup on the back, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M22: Price

Samsung has not revealed the pricing details for its Galaxy M22 smartphone. However, we expect it to reveal it pretty soon. The device will be made available in three colour options: Black, White, and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M22: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy M22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with a ARM Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own OneUI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For security purposes, the device comes with a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M22 sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it features a 13-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.