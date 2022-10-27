comscore Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e to launch in India: Check details
News

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e to launch in India soon as support pages go live

Mobiles

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, and Galaxy A04e in some markets earlier this year. Now, it is planning to bring them to India.

Highlights

  • Samsung is reportedly planning to launch three new smartphones in India.
  • While two of these are A-series smartphones, one is an M-series smartphone.
  • Samsung has already launched these phones in select global markets.
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Image: Samsung

Samsung is gearing to launch a bunch of new M-series and A-series smartphones in India. The company is reportedly planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A04, and Samsung Galaxy A04e smartphones in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04e entry-level smartphone launched with HD+ display and dual cameras

While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed any details about the launch of these three smartphones yet, support pages for these smartphones have gone live on Samsung India’s official website. These support pages were support pages were first spotted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04 with 50MP cameras and up to 8GB of RAM debuts quietly

However, these support pages don’t reveal much about the upcoming smartphone.

That said, Samsung has launched these smartphones, that is, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A04, and Samsung Galaxy A04e in some markets around the globe. Now, the company is planning to bring these smartphones to India.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G specs

The Galaxy M23 5G sports a 6.6-inch LCD HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC that is coupled with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. It sports a 50MP + 8MP ultrawide angle lens + 2MP macro lens at the back and an 8MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A04e specs

Samsung Galaxy A04e, on the other hand, sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out-of-the-box. It has a 13MP + 2MP depth sensor at the back and a 5MP camera on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The phone is likely to come with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Samsung Galaxy A04 specs

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A04 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 850 SoC that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out-of-the-box. It has a 50MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 5MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: October 27, 2022 8:42 PM IST
