Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy M30s is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy M30s on September 18 2019 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy M21 on 18 March 2020. Whereas the Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy M31 on 4 March 2020. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Samsung Galaxy M31.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M30s is 6.4-inch, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy M21 is 6.4 inches (16.26 cm). The Samsung Galaxy M31 has 6.3-inch FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy M30s has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels while the Samsung Galaxy M21 has a resolution of 1080 x 2340. The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 403 ppi pixel density.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M30s is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M30s of 4GB will priced 15499. The price of Samsung Galaxy M21 of 4GB +64GB is of 14499. Whereas the price range of Samsung Galaxy M31 is 17499.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M30s has a 48MP+5MP+8MP camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M21 has a triple rear cameras with 48MP primary camera and 20MP selfie camera are present in its rear camera. The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a camera of 64MP+5MP+8MP. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M30s has 32-megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 20 MP front camera. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 13MP.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Samsung Galaxy M31 all are powered by 6000mAh The Samsung Galaxy M30s uses a 15W charger while the Samsung Galaxy M21 uses 15W in-box charger. The Samsung Galaxy M31 uses 15W charger.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M30s runs on Android 9.0. The Samsung Galaxy M21 runs on android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M31 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.

Weight-The Samsung Galaxy M30s measures 188g while Samsung Galaxy M21 measures 188 g. The Samsung Galaxy M31 measures 191g

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy M30s is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M21 also comes in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in 2 variants.