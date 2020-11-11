Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M31 starting at Rs.17499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced starting at Rs.20499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy M31s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting Android 10-based MIUI 12 stable update in India

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 px. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+). The Samsung Galaxy M31 weighs 191 g and the Samsung Galaxy M31s measures 203g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a Exynos 9611. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M31s also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M31 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M31 of 6GB +64GB will be priced Rs.17499. The price of Samsung Galaxy M31s of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.20499

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64MP+5MP+8MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5.0 MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M31 has 13MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 32.0 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy M31s both are powered by 6000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M31 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy M31s also runs on Android 10 customed with Samsung One UI.