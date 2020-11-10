Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Compare | BGR India

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced starting at Rs.17499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M31 - Head to Head Comparison with Features, Price, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 403 ppi pixel density. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy M31 weighs 191g and the Samsung Galaxy M51 measures 213 g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Samsung F41 - Check out Latest Samsung Smartphones Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a Exynos 9611. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 launching in India soon: Will it be another renamed Galaxy M device?

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M31 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M31 of 6GB +64GB will be priced Rs.17499. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64MP+5MP+8MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M31 has 13MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M31 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Samsung Galaxy M31 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10.