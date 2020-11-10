comscore Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Compare | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features
News

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Mobiles

The battery of Samsung Galaxy M31 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. Check Comparison with price and specs.

  • Published: November 10, 2020 4:07 PM IST

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced starting at Rs.17499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs.24999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M31 - Head to Head Comparison with Features, Price, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 403 ppi pixel density. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy M31 weighs 191g and the Samsung Galaxy M51 measures 213 g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Samsung F41 - Check out Latest Samsung Smartphones Comparison

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a Exynos 9611. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 launching in India soon: Will it be another renamed Galaxy M device?

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M31 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M31 of 6GB +64GB will be priced Rs.17499. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is of Rs.24999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64MP+5MP+8MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M31 has 13MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M31 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Samsung Galaxy M31 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 10, 2020 4:07 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

17499

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 9611
64MP+5MP+8MP
Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51

24999

One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now
News
Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now
Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India

Gaming

Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India

Apple event tonight: Here's what to expect

News

Apple event tonight: Here's what to expect

Moto G9 Power launched with a 6000mAh battery

Mobiles

Moto G9 Power launched with a 6000mAh battery

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Mobiles

Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now

Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen VivoBook, ZenBook laptops in India

Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India

Apple event tonight: Here's what to expect

Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Compare | BGR India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Compare | BGR India
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M31 - Comparison with Price | BGR India

Mobiles

Oppo A52 vs Samsung Galaxy M31 - Comparison with Price | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung M51 vs Samsung F41 | BGR India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung M51 vs Samsung F41 | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V20 SE स्मार्टफोन का ऐक्वमरीन ग्रीन कलर वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Realme का नया स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकता है C-सीरीज में क्वालकॉम प्रोसेसर

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज के 5G मॉडल्स की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं

Nokia 8 V 5G UW स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Redmi Note 9 5G सीरीज में इस तारीख को लॉन्च हो सकते हैं नए स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now
News
Your Android phone runs on this version? Upgrade it right now
Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen VivoBook, ZenBook laptops in India

Laptops

Asus launches new Intel 11th Gen VivoBook, ZenBook laptops in India
Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India

Gaming

Xbox Series X, Series S go on sale from today in India
Apple event tonight: Here's what to expect

News

Apple event tonight: Here's what to expect
Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

Mobiles

Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers