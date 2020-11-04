Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Samsung M51 vs Samsung F41 | BGR India

Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy M31 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy M31 on 26 February 2020 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy M51 on September 18 2020. Whereas the Samsung launched its Samsung Galaxy F41 on October 16 2020. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M51, and Samsung Galaxy F41. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 launching in India soon: Will it be another renamed Galaxy M device?

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M31 is 6.3-inch FHD+ with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy M51 is 6.7 AMOLED+ with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The Samsung Galaxy F41 has 6.4 – inch with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M31 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M31 of 6GB +64GB will priced 17499. The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is of 24999. Whereas the price range of Samsung Galaxy F41 is 15499. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime launched in India: All you need to know

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64MP+5MP+8MP camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP camera. The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a camera of 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M31 has 13MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 32MP front camera. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M31 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. While Galaxy F41 has battery capacity of 6000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M31 uses a 15W charger while the Samsung Galaxy M51 uses 25W fast charger. The Samsung Galaxy F41 has 15W adaptive fast charger

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M31 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI Core 2.1 based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on Android v10.

Weight-The Samsung Galaxy M31 measures 191g while Samsung Galaxy M51 measures 213 g. The Samsung Galaxy F41 measures 191g.

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung Galaxy M51, and Samsung Galaxy F41 all three smartphones by Samsung comes in 2 variants.