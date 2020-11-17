comscore Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco M2 Pro - Latest Comparison | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Poco M2 Pro - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

The battery of Samsung Galaxy M31s is powered by 6000mah as compared to the battery of Poco M2 Pro of 5000mAh. Check Out Comparison with price, specs.

  Published: November 17, 2020 11:20 AM IST
Poco M2 Pro Review 7

Samsung newly launched Samsung Galaxy M31s is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Samsung Galaxy M31s on July 30 2020 with powerful features. Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Poco has launched its Poco M2 Pro on 7th July 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M31s and Poco M2 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy M31s measures 203g while Poco M2 Pro measures 209g. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Check Out Comparison in Price, Specs, Features, Camera, and Other Details

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M31s is 16.40cm (6.5″), whereas, the screen size of Poco M2 Pro is 16.94cm (6.67) FHD+ Display. The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) while Poco M2 Pro has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 20:9 FHD. Also Read - Apple begins testing foldable iPhone, release in 2022: Report

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M31s is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M31s of 6GB +128GB will priced 20499. The price of Poco M2 Pro of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is of 13999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s - Here's Comparison with Features, Price, and Specs

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5.0 MP camera whereas, Poco M2 Pro has a 48MP 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M31s has 32.0 MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro has a 16MP front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M31s is powered by 6000mah as compared to the battery of Poco M2 Pro of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M31s uses a C 25W fast charger while the Poco M2 Pro uses fast charging via a 33W fast charger.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M31s runs Android 10 customed with Samsung One UI. The Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Weight-The Samsung Galaxy M31s measures 203g while Poco M2 Pro measures 209g.

Variant-The Samsung Galaxy M31s is available in 2 variants. The Poco M2 Pro comes in 3 variants.

