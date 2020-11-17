Intro-Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced starting at Rs.20499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M31s and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Check Out Comparison in Price, Specs, Features, Camera, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M31s features a 16.40cm (6.5″) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+). Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy M31s weighs 203g and the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M31s features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M31s is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M31s of 6GB +128GB will be priced Rs.20499. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5.0 MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M31s has 32.0 MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M31s is powered by 6000mah as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M31s runs on Android 10 customed with Samsung One UI. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.