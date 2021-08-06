Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch soon: Launch date, expected specs and price, other details

Samsung Galaxy M32 is among the best smartphones available under the price of Rs 20,000 in India right now. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is now preparing to launch the 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy M32. However, the company hasn’t revealed the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 gets cheaper by Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

Ahead of the release, the support page of the Samsung Galaxy M32 has appeared on the Samsung India official website. The page reveals that the smartphone will come with a model number SM-M326B/DS. The support page was first spotted by MySmartPrice website.

Since the support page of the smartphone has now gone live, it is safe to assume that Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone will launch in India in another month or so. The launch date remains to be a mystery for now.

There is no doubt that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has been working on the release of the Galaxy M32 5G for a long time. The smartphone recently appeared on several certification websites including BIS, which again hints at the imminent India launch.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Specs and price in India (expected)

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G made its way to the Geekbench benchmarking website. The benchmark listing revealed some crucial details about the phone including dual SIM support, MediaTek Dimensity chip, quad rear cameras and much more.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M32 5G is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. There could be other RAM options available as well. The Geekbench listing also revealed that the Samsung phone will run on Android 11 based One UI software out-of-the-box.

Some other rumours and leaks circulating on the internet reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A32 5G. This suggests that the specs sheet of both the phones could be on the similar lines.

As for the Galaxy A32 5G, it comes packed with Dimensity 720 chipset, a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, a 48-megapixel quad camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Coming to the pricing of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, the smartphone is expected to launch in India with a price cheaper than the Galaxy M42 5G. Currently, the Galaxy M42 5G sells with a price starting at 20,999. This price is for the base 6GB RAM version. The 8GB RAM model of the phone is available at a price tag of Rs 22,999.