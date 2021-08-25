Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is set to launch in India today at 12pm. Ahead of the official launch, a lot have been revealed about the upcoming Samsung 5G smartphone including some of the key specifications and also the expected pricing. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pics: First look at the most affordable foldable phone in the world

Once released, the smartphone will be available on Amazon.in website and also on Samsung’s official e-commerce website. As per sources close to the development, the Galaxy M32 5G will be available for purchase from September 2. Official details are yet to be revealed. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price will be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, sale begins from September 2

Starting from specifications to price and design, almost everything has been revealed about the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G already. The smartphone is a follow up of the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G version, which launched in India a few months ago, and will be slightly on the pricier side. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about the upcoming affordable 5G phone

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be priced between the range of Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in India. The exact pricing of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. So, we will need to wait for the South Korean smartphone manufacturer to officially confirm the Galaxy M32 5G price in India later today.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has been listed on Amazon India website already. The listing revealed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity processor and it is expected to come packed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variants have not been revealed yet.

Amazon also revealed the complete design of the smartphone and colour options. It will come in two options black and blue. In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G takes cue from more expensive Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. The smartphone includes a quad rear camera system paired with LED flash. For security, the smartphone will include side mounted fingerprint sensor and also face unlock support.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery unit, possibly with support for fast charging out-of-the-box. The listing has also revealed that the smartphone will come packed with a 16.5cm HD+ Infinity V display, which will include a single front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

In terms of camera sensor, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is said to be a downgrade when compared to the 4G model of the smartphone. The 5G variant will include a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system. The Samsung Galaxy M32 4G model comes packed with a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor + 2-megapixel sensor + 2-megapixel image sensor.