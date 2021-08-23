Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price will be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, sale begins from September 2

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is set to launch in India on August 25. Once released, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be available on Amazon India website and the company’s official estore. Ahead of the launch, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G key specs have been revealed including a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Android 11 based OneUI 3.1, a 5000mAh battery, 48MP quad rear camera system and more.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is set to launch in India on August 25. The smartphone will succeed the existing Galaxy M32 4G version, which launched in India just a few months ago. Once released, the smartphone will be available on Amazon India website and Samsung’s official e-store. Sources close to the development has confirmed to BGR.in that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will go on sale from September 2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launching in India this week: Here's all about the upcoming affordable 5G phone

Sources have also revealed the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. The upcoming 5G smartphone will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The exact pricing of the smartphone has not been revealed yet, so we will have to wait for the smartphone manufacturer to officially confirm the India price of the Galaxy M32 5G. The 4G version of the smartphone starts at a price of Rs 14,999 and goes up to Rs 16,999. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y33s

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications

Ahead of the official launch, a lot has been revealed about the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. The smartphone is tipped to come packed with a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity-V HD+ display with 60Hz screen refresh rate. Also Read - Galaxy Z Fold 3 first impressions: 24-hours of using Samsung’s new foldable phone

Under the hood, the Galaxy M32 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC with with support for 12 5G bands coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is tipped to come with support for expandable storage via microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box with two years of OS support.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone has been confirmed to come packed with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system and a single 13-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone will be backed by a massive 5000mAh battery coupled with support for fast charging in the box.