Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, the latest mid-range offering from Samsung has been launched in India. The phone is priced starting at Rs 18,999 and will be available for purchase from September 2. Some of the highlights of the Galaxy M32 5G include- MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch today at 12PM: Check specs, price to be under Rs 25,000

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India

Galaxy M32 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM model price hasn’t been disclosed yet. The phone will go on sale from September 2 at 1 PM via Amazon and Samsung India online store. Sale offers include- Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI credit card and EMI transactions. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pics: First look at the most affordable foldable phone in the world

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications, features

Galaxy M32 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel has a 60Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The storage is further expandable by up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD slot. In terms of design, the phone gets a polycarbonate rear shell, and a curved edge body. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price will be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, sale begins from September 2

On the software front, the Galaxy M32 5G runs OneUI 3.1 based Android 11 OS. Samsung has confirmed that the handset will get two years of regular software upgrades. For photography, the phone offers a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 123-degree FOV, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video, the phone gets a 13-megapixel camera embedded on the dew-drop notch.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The all-new Galaxy M32 5G will be available in two colour options- Awesome Black, and Awesome Blue.