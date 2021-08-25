comscore Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, availability
News

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, availability

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with 6.5-inch display, MediaTek SoC, quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India, sale starts September 2.

Galaxy M32 5G Rs 18999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, the latest mid-range offering from Samsung has been launched in India. The phone is priced starting at Rs 18,999 and will be available for purchase from September 2. Some of the highlights of the Galaxy M32 5G include- MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch today at 12PM: Check specs, price to be under Rs 25,000

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India

Galaxy M32 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM model price hasn’t been disclosed yet. The phone will go on sale from September 2 at 1 PM via Amazon and Samsung India online store. Sale offers include- Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI credit card and EMI transactions. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pics: First look at the most affordable foldable phone in the world

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications, features

Galaxy M32 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel has a 60Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The storage is further expandable by up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD slot. In terms of design, the phone gets a polycarbonate rear shell, and a curved edge body. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price will be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, sale begins from September 2

On the software front, the Galaxy M32 5G runs OneUI 3.1 based Android 11 OS. Samsung has confirmed that the handset will get two years of regular software upgrades. For photography, the phone offers a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 123-degree FOV, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video, the phone gets a 13-megapixel camera embedded on the dew-drop notch.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The all-new Galaxy M32 5G will be available in two colour options- Awesome Black, and Awesome Blue.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 25, 2021 1:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched in India
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched in India
Apple now allows HomePod mini users to stream their favorite songs via Gaana, JioSaavn

News

Apple now allows HomePod mini users to stream their favorite songs via Gaana, JioSaavn

Realme GT 5G now up for sale in India: Check price, offers and more

Deals

Realme GT 5G now up for sale in India: Check price, offers and more

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data per day

Telecom

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with up to 4GB daily data per day

Amazon launches affordable Echo Show 8 2nd gen in India: Check features and price

News

Amazon launches affordable Echo Show 8 2nd gen in India: Check features and price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple now allows HomePod mini users to stream their favorite songs via Gaana, JioSaavn

Amazon launches affordable Echo Show 8 2nd gen in India: Check features and price

Is your old iPhone slowing down? This weird trick likely makes it faster

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone set to launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here

MediaTek dominates the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space in 2021, where is Qualcomm?

We Talk: Narayan Karthikeyan jams with the Xbox team for the Space Jam game

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 first impressions

Realme GT ME or Samsung Galaxy A52: Which one to pick at Rs 27,000?

The right iPhone models to buy now, and the ones to avoid: We list them all

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched in India
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Vanguard का Champion Hill अल्फा मोड 27 अगस्त को होगा लाइव, जानें सारी डिटेल्स

वीवो करने वाला है बड़ा धमाका! Vivo X70 Pro का डिजाइन लीक, शानदार डिस्प्ले के साथ मिलेगा जबरदस्त कैमरा

Redmi Note 10 Lite: भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, लीक रिपोर्ट में सामने आए कुछ स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

सैमसंग लाया नया Monster! 12 5G बैंड के साथ उतारा Samsung Galaxy M32, जान लीजिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Facebook की मेन ऐप से ही अब कर पाएंगे वॉयस और वीडियो कॉल, कंपनी कर रही टेस्टिंग

Latest Videos

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview

Reviews

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!
Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW

Reviews

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Apple now allows HomePod mini users to stream their favorite songs via Gaana, JioSaavn
News
Apple now allows HomePod mini users to stream their favorite songs via Gaana, JioSaavn
Amazon launches affordable Echo Show 8 2nd gen in India: Check features and price

News

Amazon launches affordable Echo Show 8 2nd gen in India: Check features and price
Is your old iPhone slowing down? This weird trick likely makes it faster

News

Is your old iPhone slowing down? This weird trick likely makes it faster
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone set to launch in India today: Check expected specs and price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone set to launch in India today: Check expected specs and price
LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here

Smart TVs

LG TV 2021 lineup launched in India: Check details here

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers