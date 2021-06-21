Samsung has launched a new basic mid-range smartphone in India, dubbed Galaxy M32. Key features of the device include a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. The device also comes pre-loaded with the Samsung Pay Mini app and privacy-focused mode AltZLife. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31: Which one should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy M32: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M32 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The device will be made available in Black and Light Blue colour options starting June 28 via Amazon, Samsung India online store and retail stores.

Introductory offers include a flat cashback of Rs 1,250 on purchasing the device with an ICICI bank credit card.

The new Samsung Galaxy M32 will compete against the Redmi Note 10S, Poco M3 Pro and Realme 8 5G in India.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with ARM Mali-G52 MP2. The device comes with up to 6GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. However, the device only comes with a 15W fast charger in the box.

The device sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.