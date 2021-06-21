comscore Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone India launch today: Top specs, expected price, more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone India launch today: Top specs, expected price, more
News

Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone India launch today: Top specs, expected price, more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 India Launch set for today, June 21. The smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 15000 and Rs 17000. With the Galaxy M32, Samsung aims to take on the likes of Redmi Note 10S, Moto G40 Fusion, Realme 8 5G, among others.

Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 is set to launch in India on June 21. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to be priced around Rs 15,000 and will be available on Amazon.in once release. The Samsung Galaxy M32 will succeed the Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone, which launched in India last year at Rs 15,999. With the Galaxy M32, Samsung aims to take on the likes of Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8 5G and more.

Samsung Galaxy M32 is set to launch in India today. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer will unveil the upcoming budget smartphone at 12noon today. The smartphone, once released, will be available on Amazon.in platform. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M32, the smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of phones such as Redmi Note 10S, Moto G40 Fusion, Realme 8 5G, among others. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M32, Realme Narzo 30: Phones launching in June-second half

Samsung Galaxy M32 specs

Ahead of the launch Samsung has revealed almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone. The company has revealed that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will come packed with 90hz display, massive 6000mAh battery, quad rear cameras. The Galaxy M32 is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India next week: Top specs, price around Rs 15,000, more

The upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to be available in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone is expected to come packed with 64-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a macro lens. On the front, the phone will feature a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch set for June 21, price could range between Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000

samsung galaxy m32, samsung galaxy m32 price, samsung galaxy m32 launch date, samsung galaxy m32 amazon listing, samsung galaxy m32 specs

Leaked image of Samsung Galaxy M32

The 6000mAh battery is said to come packed with a 15W fast charging support. The phone will run on Android 11 with OneUI on top, just like all other Samsung phones these days.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is tipped to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. Reports suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 will start at Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The top-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 17,999. Samsung is yet to confirm the official pricing of the upcoming Galaxy M32, so wait for it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 21, 2021 9:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT 5G India launch confirmed, Realme Book coming by the end of 2021

Father's Day 2021: Google Doodle wishes dads with cute pop-up greeting card

WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?

iPhone users now get Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube videos: How to use?

Mi Mix 4 to be a premium Xiaomi phone with these exciting features

Father s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click

PUBG Mobile then vs Battlegrounds Mobile India now: What has changed?

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 5 differences you will find

Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: KAY/O agent, weapon skins, gun buddies, rewards, price, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India next week: Top specs, price around Rs 15,000, more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India next week: Top specs, price around Rs 15,000, more
Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch set for June 21, price could range between Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch set for June 21, price could range between Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000
Samsung Galaxy M32 specs leaked fully: Here's what to expect

News

Samsung Galaxy M32 specs leaked fully: Here's what to expect
Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch expected soon, hints support page

News

Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch expected soon, hints support page
Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

News

Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India में क्यों नहीं ट्रान्सफर हो रही PUBG Mobile गूगल प्ले गेम्स ID

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite भारत में होगा लॉन्च 22 जून को, जानिए क्या है खास

International Yoga Day 2021: 5 smartwatch जो आपको फिट रहने में मदद करेंगी

Android स्मार्टफोन के ये 8 ऐप्स, कर देंगे आपके फोन को तबाह

Samsung Galaxy M32: कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स, 21 जून को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

Features

Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad
How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click

Features

How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click
Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download
Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies

News

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies

News

Realme GT 5G India launch confirmed, Realme Book coming by the end of 2021
News
Realme GT 5G India launch confirmed, Realme Book coming by the end of 2021
Father's Day 2021: Google Doodle wishes dads with cute pop-up greeting card

News

Father's Day 2021: Google Doodle wishes dads with cute pop-up greeting card
WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?

News

WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?
iPhone users now get Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube videos: How to use?

Apps

iPhone users now get Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube videos: How to use?
Mi Mix 4 to be a premium Xiaomi phone with these exciting features

News

Mi Mix 4 to be a premium Xiaomi phone with these exciting features

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers