Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone India launch today: Top specs, expected price, more

Samsung Galaxy M32 is set to launch in India today. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer will unveil the upcoming budget smartphone at 12noon today. The smartphone, once released, will be available on Amazon.in platform. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M32, the smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of phones such as Redmi Note 10S, Moto G40 Fusion, Realme 8 5G, among others. Also Read - Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M32, Realme Narzo 30: Phones launching in June-second half

Samsung Galaxy M32 specs

Ahead of the launch Samsung has revealed almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone. The company has revealed that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will come packed with 90hz display, massive 6000mAh battery, quad rear cameras. The Galaxy M32 is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 launch in India next week: Top specs, price around Rs 15,000, more

The upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to be available in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone is expected to come packed with 64-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a macro lens. On the front, the phone will feature a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch set for June 21, price could range between Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000

The 6000mAh battery is said to come packed with a 15W fast charging support. The phone will run on Android 11 with OneUI on top, just like all other Samsung phones these days.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is tipped to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. Reports suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 will start at Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The top-end model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 17,999. Samsung is yet to confirm the official pricing of the upcoming Galaxy M32, so wait for it.